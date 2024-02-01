Allahabad HC reinstates law officer, five teachers of SMNRU

Lucknow, Feb 1 The Allahabad High Court has upheld the verdict of a single-judge bench that had, in May, found the removal of the law officer and five teachers of Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (SMNRU) to be illegal.

The single-judge bench had also directed the university to reinstate them with all back wages and service consequences.

Dismissing an appeal by the university against the earlier order, a division bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice OP Shukla observed on Wednesday that, "In absence of any fraud or misrepresentation having been committed by the respondents, including Law Officer Alok Mishra and teachers Rajendra Kumar Srivastava, Adya Shakti Rai, Avnish Chandra Mishra, Vipin Kumar Pandey and Mrityunjay Mishra, their selection cannot be cancelled after a long period of seven years."

