Allahabad HC says Atiq's son is 'mafia don in making'

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 3 The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of Ali Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, in an alleged case of attempt to murder and extortion.

Ali is presently lodged in Naini jail.

The court termed Ali as a "mafia don in making", as his name has also figured in Umesh Pal murder case.



"If he comes out of jail, he would be a threat to the witnesses and society," added the court.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, "The accused applicant Ali Ahmad is himself a mafia don in the making, as his role has figured in the murder of Umesh Pal."

Coming down heavily on the criminal antecedents of Ali and his father Atiq, the court said, "Accused-applicant is the son of one of the most dreaded criminals and mafia dons, Atiq Ahmed, who has to his credit, more than a hundred criminal cases of murder, abduction, extortion, ransom, property grabbing and other heinous offences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor