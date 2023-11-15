Alleged custodial death sparks tension in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 15 Tension is prevailing at the Amherst Street-College Street junction in central Kolkata since Wednesday evening after the alleged custodial death of a person at the Amherst Street police station earlier in the day.

The local people have blocked the busy College Street crossing, creating massive traffic congestion in the area. A huge police contingent is present at the sport, trying to persuade the agitators.

The deceased has been identified as Ashoke Sau, who ran a stall in the locality selling cigarettes and other items.

Sau's family members have alleged that he was summoned to the Amherst Street police station after being accused of stealing a mobile phone from his neighbour.

He went to the police station on Wednesday afternoon, and after some time his family members were informed by the police that Sau has expired at the police station.

Bijay Sau, a nephew of the deceased, told mediapersons that after being informed by the police, Sau's wife Rajani Sau rushed to the Amherst Street police station.

“There she saw my uncle’s body lying at the police station premises. She even spotted injury marks on his body. It was evident that the cops had beaten him up in the name of interrogation, which led to his death,” said Bijay Sau.

Speaking to mediapersons, local BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh said that some videos of the body of the deceased have been provided to him by the family members.

“Our demand is simple. Under no circumstances the post-mortem should be conducted at any state-run hospital. All attempts will be made to manipulate the autopsy report in that case. The autopsy has to be conducted at a central hospital, such as the Command Hospital,” Ghosh said.

