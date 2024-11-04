Almora Bus Accident: President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Heartfelt Condolences Following Tragic Incident

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on social media following a tragic bus accident in Almora district that has claimed 36 lives, including women and children. She tweeted, “The news of the death of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

The 45-seater passenger bus fell into a 200-metre gorge at Marchula early Friday morning while traveling from Pauri in Garhwal to Ramnagar in Kumaon, a journey of about 250 km. The accident occurred around 8:25 a.m., approximately 35 km from its destination, Rampur.

Local residents were the first responders, initiating rescue efforts before police and the State Disaster Response Force arrived on the scene. Many passengers died at the site, while at least nine others succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to a hospital. Three passengers were airlifted to AIIMS for treatment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the district administration has been directed to expedite rescue operations. He noted on X, “Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly.”

Dhami also announced the suspension of RTO officials in the area and declared a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of those killed and ₹1 lakh for the injured. A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families affected by the accident and assured that the state government is overseeing relief efforts. He announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.