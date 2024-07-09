Alumnus harasses schoolgirls under pretext of sports training, arrested in K’taka

Mandya (Karnataka), July 9 Karnataka Police have arrested a school alumnus on charges of sexually harassing more than 10 schoolgirls under the pretext of training them in various sports and drawing subject, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from a high school in Melukote police station limits in Mandya district.

According to police, the accused who projected himself as the 'brother of school students' targeted girls.

Misusing the bond between the victim school girls, he took their naked photos and later blackmailed them. The accused sexually harassed them and threatened that the videos would go viral on social media.

Among the victims, four female students had come forward to complain in this regard against the accused. Once the case was filed, the police filed an FIR against the accused under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita Sections for sexual harassment, stalking and insulting the modesty of women.

More details are awaited.

