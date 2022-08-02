Alumnus of IIT Bombay Sharad Saraf now its Board of Governors Chairman

Mumbai, Aug 2 In a first, a former student of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Dr. Sharad Kumar Saraf, has risen to become the new Chairperson of the Board of Governors at the IIT Bombay, officials said here on Tuesday.

Saraf is a distinguished alumnus of the B.Tech. Electrical Engineering 1969 batch, and is the Chairman & Managing Director of Technocraft Industries India Ltd, described as a world leader manufacturing the high-precision and sophisticated Drum Closures.

Interestingly, he co-founded the company in 1972 along with his brother Sudarshan Kumar Saraf, who has also passed out in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay, and is also its Co-Chairman and Managing Director.

Saraf who was already on the BoG of IIT Bombay since four years and also the Chairman of the IIT Jammu Board of Governors, replaces Pawan Goenka, the Chairman of INSPACe, a Central government undertaking.

Commenting on his new appointment, Saraf said: "I am very excited about this new responsibility. This is the first time in history that an alumnus of IIT Bombay has been appointed as the Chairperson of BoG and I think this is a very bold step by the Ministry of Education."

He listed his three-fold objectives - To improve the quality of education and student life at IIT Bombay campus, be it enhancing hostel infrastructure or academics; To focus on research work that is relevant and commercially viable; and To support start-ups, especially those that are being funded by our alumni.

Director, IIT Bombay, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, said it is a joyful occasion that a member of the IIT Bombay family was being appointed as its Chairperson, and also thanked outgoing Dr. Goenka for his visionary leadership that guided the institution's continued success.

Saraf has helped in the growth of various activities and projects at his alma mater through fundings and has served on various national and international organisations in different capacities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor