Alwar rape case to be handed over to CBI

Jaipur, Jan 16 The Rajasthan government on Sunday has decided to hand over the Alwar deaf and dumb minor girl rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A recommendation in this matter shall be sent to the Central government soon by the state government, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday via video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and doctors.

A 14-year-old deaf and dumb girl was found in a bleeding condition in Alwar.

The passers-by informed the police and she rushed by the police personnel to a hospital. Later, considering her serious condition, she was rushed to the JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur.

A team of seven doctors performed surgery for three hours.

Meanwhile, Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam on Saturday said that the girl was probably not raped. The BJP took objection to the statement and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

However, on Sunday, the Alwar SP took a U-turn on her statement and said that she gave a statement on medical report basis. "Police are investigating on different grounds and exploring each angle. Nothing has been concluded as of now," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor