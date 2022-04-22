Amarinder Singh Raja Warring takes charge as Punjab Congress President

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took charge as Punjab Congress President on Friday.

Warring along with the working president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Bharat Bhushan Ashu took charge at a simple ceremony here in the presence of senior party leaders at the Punjab Congress Bhavan.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also present on the occasion.

Warring today succeeded Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from his post on March 16. The cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu had shared the information about his resignation on his Twitter handle. "As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation ...," his tweet read.

With the Congress party's result in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, party's interim president Sonia Gandhi had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put down their papers.

( With inputs from ANI )

