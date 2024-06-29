Amarnath Yatra 2024: PM Modi Extends Best Wishes to All Pilgrims on Commencement of Annual Yatra

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine began on Saturday as the first group of pilgrims departed from the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, embarking on their journey to pay homage at the sacred cave.

"My heartfelt best wishes to all the pilgrims on the commencement of the holy Amarnath Yatra. This yatra associated with the darshan and worship of Baba Barfani infuses immense energy in the devotees of Lord Shiva. I wish that all the devotees may prosper with his blessings". Jai Baba Barfani!, said PM Modi on X.

पवित्र अमरनाथ यात्रा के शुभारंभ पर सभी तीर्थयात्रियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन और वंदन से जुड़ी यह यात्रा शिवभक्तों में असीम ऊर्जा का संचार करने वाली होती है। उनकी कृपा से सभी श्रद्धालुओं का कल्याण हो, यही कामना है। जय बाबा बर्फानी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2024

On Friday, the first group of 4,603 pilgrims arrived in the Kashmir valley under tight security measures. This year's pilgrimage spans 52 days, concluding on August 19. Registrations for the yatra commenced online on April 15 via the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board's (SASB) website and portal.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, conducted under strict security and vigilance, follows two main routes: the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steep 14-km-long Baltal route in Ganderbal district.