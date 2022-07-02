Amarnath Yatra: Integrated facility for virtual pooja, havan & prasad booking launched

Srinagar, July 2 In order to provide an opportunity to millions of devotees across the globe who could not come for the Amarnath Yatra this year, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has extended the online facility for performing virtual 'pooja', 'havan', 'darshan' and 'prasad' booking to all devotees for a personalised experience of the holy cave shrine.

It was informed on Saturday that the devotees can book their slots and get prasad delivered at their doorsteps.

The CEO of SASB, Nitishwar Kumar, said that the online services can be booked through the shrine board's website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by clicking the 'Book Online Pooja/Havan/Prasad' link, and also through the board's mobile application which can be downloaded from Google Play.

The charges are Rs 1,100 for virtual pooja, Rs 1,100 for prasad booking with 5 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji, Rs 2,100 for prasad booking with 10 gm silver coin, and Rs 5,100 for the special havan or combination of any of the above.

The virtual pooja or havan would be carried out by the priests at the cave shrine by pronouncing the name and 'gotra' of the devotee along with chanting of 'mantras' and 'shlokas'.

"Maximising the use of available technology and digitisation, the devotees would be let in a virtual online room through the Jio meet application wherein they can perform a special virtual pooja and darshan of Lord Shiva," Kumar said.

"We have made an arrangement with the postal department for dispatching prasad within 48 hours," he added.

Once the booking is done, the Shrine Board would share the link and date/time on the registered mobile number/e-mail id of the devotee, he said.

