Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for 3rd consecutive day

Srinagar, July 9 Due to heavy rain both in Jammu division and Kashmir, authorities decided to suspend the Amarnath Yatra for the third day running on Sunday. "A portion of the road has caved in near the Panthyal tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway which has caused closure of the highway.

"No Yatri was allowed to move towards the Valley from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

"Heavy rainfall continued along both south Kashmir Pahalgam and north Kashmir Baltal Yatra routes since Saturday.

"No Yatri was allowed to move towards the cave shrine from the two base camps this morning.

"As weather has started improving, the situation will be reviewed later today," officials said.

So far, over 87,000 pilgrims have performed the Yatra.

Yatris approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route which involves an uphill trek of 43 Kms from Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp which involves 13 Kms uphill trek.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route take 3-4 days to reach the cave shrine while those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having 'darshan' inside the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above the sea-level.

Helicopter services are also available for Yatris on both routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that devotees believe symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

This year's 62-day long Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

To protect the pilgrims from high altitude sickness, authorities have banned all junk food at the free community kitchens called the 'Langars' that have been set up along both the routes of the Yatra.

The banned items include all bottled drinks, halwai items, fried foods and tobacco based products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor