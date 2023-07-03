Amarnath Yatra: Special DGP, Law and Order, Punjab reviews review security agreements

Chandigarh/Pathankot (Punjab) [India], July 3 : Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Monday presided over a high-level meeting of Police, Army, Civil Administration and other security agencies to take stock of the security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, said an official statement from Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab on Monday.

The move came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed the Punjab Police to ensure smooth and safe travel for devotees going for the Amarnath Yatra.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1 with the first batch of pilgrims starting their journey from Baltal base camp in Jammu Kashmir's Ganderbal to Amarnath Cave. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31.

The meeting, which was held in Pathankot, focused on strategic preparations for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, encompassing diverse aspects such as police deployment, security measures, traffic management, and disaster management.

The Special DGP deliberated on concerns including camp security, the establishment of a resilient communication network, meticulous plan for traffic regulation along the national highway and other thoroughfares. He also asked the concerned officers to make appropriate arrangements for parking, and the use strategic deployment of forces across all four yatra routes including from Shambhu Border to Phillaur, Phillaur to Bhogpur, Bhogpur to Pathankot, and Pathankot to Lakhanpur Barrier, said the official statement further.

Notably, the Punjab stretch spanning from Shambhu to Madhopur has been intricately divided into four sectors Shambu to Phillaur, Phillaur to Bhogpur, Bhogpur to Mukerian, and Mukerian to Madhopur.

Emphasising the crucial role of close coordination among officers, security agencies, and the civil administration, the Special DGP stressed on the need for meticulous planning and effective mechanisms to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He exhorted officers to pay special attention to vulnerable locations and base camps, besides directing them to ensure robust security arrangements at such areas.

While underscoring the necessity of comprehensive disaster management arrangements to address any natural calamities that may arise, he stressed on the need to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to handle eventualities such as fire incidents or flash floods.

Later, the Special DGP Arpit Shukla also visited Facilitation Centre established by the Punjab Police at Madhopur Barrier.

