Ambani security cover: SC quashes PIL proceedings before Tripura HC

New Delhi, July 22 The Supreme Court on Friday quashed Tripura High Court proceedings in connection with a PIL, which questioned the security cover provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, said there was no reason for the Tripura High Court to continue with the proceedings - which involved scrutinising the need for the security of the industrialist and his family.

The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said: "We see no reason for the proceedings in this case to continue before the Tripura High Court." It also directed the Central government to continue with the security of the family.

Questioning the petitioner's counsel who filed PIL before the high court, the bench asked," "Why are you bothered? What is your locus? What is your concern?"

The top court said since the family was paying the cost of security provided by the government, therefore the high court should not have entertained the PIL.

On June 29, the Supreme Court had stayed the Tripura High Court orders seeking to examine the security cover given to Ambani and his family.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before the top court that the high court wants to examine the threat perception and urged the court to stay the orders. The top court was informed that the family was paying for the security cover.

In its appeal, the Ministry of Home Affairs called the PIL as "misconceived, frivolous and motivated". The government said Bikash Saha, claims to be a social activist and student, had filed the PIL and had no locus in the matter, and he was just a "meddlesome interloper".

The top court was informed that a similar PIL with identical prayers was filed before the Bombay High Court, which was dismissed.

