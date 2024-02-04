Amer Fort Mahouts Fear Loss of Livelihood Amid Growing Pig Menace

The serene ambience of Hathi Gaon, a natural park-like shelter on the outskirts of Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, is disrupted by a growing menace of squealing pigs, numbering around 300, creating a disturbance for the resident elephants. The issue has raised concerns among mahouts and tourist operators at the nearby Amer Fort, fearing that the unrest caused by the pigs might make the tuskers unfriendly for tourist rides, impacting their livelihoods.

According to TOI reports, Hathi Gaon, run by the forest department, houses over 80 elephants. The pigs' nocturnal activities, disturbing the elephants' sleep, have sparked worries about potential behavioural changes in the gentle giants, posing a threat to the region's image and the tourism associated with Amer Fort.

TOI reported that Ballu Khan, president of the Hathi Gaon Vikas Samiti, expressed concern about the situation, emphasizing the importance of proper sleep for elephants. He highlighted that the issue has been brought to the attention of the forest department, but no action has been taken so far.

The pigs' prolific breeding adds to the challenge, with a female pig giving birth twice a year, producing 8-12 piglets at a time. Stray pigs, often reared by some locals, have also contributed to the population surge. The park's boundary wall, punctured at various points, facilitates easy entry for the pigs.

Critics have pointed out the deplorable state of Hathi Gaon, once promoted as India's first elephant village and a significant tourism project. The lack of proper maintenance, including uncleared elephant dung, has attracted the pigs and raised concerns about the living conditions of the elephants.