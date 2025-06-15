Amethi Ambulance Accident: 5 Killed, One Injured After Vehicle Carrying Body From Haryana to Ghazipur Collides With Truck on Purvanchal Expressway

Five people were killed and one other was injured after an ambulance carrying a dead body collided with a pick-up van on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Sunday morning, June 15. According to the news agency IANS, the vehicle was travelling from Haryana to Ghazipur in Bihar and crashed at 59.700 km. After receiving he distress call from a local, Shukul Bazaar police reached the scene and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Visuals From Accident Site

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Five people died in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi. More details awaited: Sub Inspector Abhinesh Kumar, Shukul Bazar Police Station



(Source: Amethi Police) pic.twitter.com/jhX3y5Z8Ra — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2025

All the deceased were residents of Bihar who were carrying a relative's body in an ambulance from a hospital at the time of the accident. The police have sent dead bodies to the hospital for postmortem. Further details are awaited.