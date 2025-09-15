Amid heavy rains, MeT department's red alert in Mumbai for next 3 hours

Mumbai, September 15 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday morning issued a Red Alert Warning for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for next 3 hours.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a post on X said, “Intense to very Intense spells of rain & thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely. Please dial 1916,Control Room of the BMC, for any help and official information, if required.”

In the wake of the advisories by IMD and BMC, Mumbaikars are expected to face traffic jams and water logging while going to offices by suburban local trains, public transport and personal vehicles.

The IMD has also issued an advisory of heavy rains in Raigad district on Monday and also across the state for next two days. An orange alert has been issued for the entire Konkan belt today. Heavy rains accompanied by lightning are also expected in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

These advisories are crucial as Mumbai and its suburbs have been receiving heavy rains since last night. The intensity of the rain has increased considerably this morning. The intensity of the rain showers is so high that visibility on the roads was reduced.

Also, due to the continuous rain, water logging is expected in the low-lying areas of Mumbai. Local train traffic has been disrupted in Mumbai due to the heavy rain since morning. Water has started accumulating at Matunga railway station. Currently, local trains on the Central Railway route are running 10 to 15 minutes late while the traffic on the Harbour Railway route is running five to ten minutes late. Also, traffic on the Western Railway route has also been disrupted. Local trains here are running with a delay of five to ten minutes.

In South Mumbai, low-lying areas like Hindmata, Kings Circle, Dadar, Five Gardens, Swaminarayan Mandir, JJ Flyover and Matunga are witnessing heavy waterlogging.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation in its post on X said, “Today, a technical snag occurred in one of the mono trains. As per safety protocols, all 17 passengers onboard were swiftly and safely transferred to another train and taken to the next station by 7.40 AM.The affected train is being towed away.Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Wadala services are operational on single line with delay.Wadala to Chembur services are operational.Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk: Normal services will be resumed shortly. Passenger safety remains our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation.”

