Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on Adani stocks issue, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM today

Opposition on Tuesday raised the Adani issue in Parliament and demanded the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM today amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on the Adani stocks issue. Also, Union minister Piyush Goyal raised in the House the issue of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's London speech.

The decision to raise the Adani stocks issue was taken in the like-minded opposition party leaders meeting.

"In a joint strategy, it has been decided to raise the Adani issue and demand a JPC probe for it," said sources.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

Sixteen parties participated in the Opposition party leaders' meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.

Indian National Congress; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party; Janata Dal (United); Aam Admi Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Kerala Congress; Nationalist Congress Party; Communist Party of India; Indian Union Muslim League; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; Rashtriya Janata Dal; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha; Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the NC participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, at the Congress parliamentary strategic group meeting today, the party also decided to raise the issue. Trinamool Congress is also protesting in Parliament against the Central government for protecting Adani.

"In the Congress parliamentary strategic group meeting, it has been decided that the party will raise the issue of Adani and will demand JPC on the issue," said sources.

However, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and AAP MPs are protesting separately in Parliament demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue and Congress is protesting separately over various issues including the Adani stocks issue.

Several Opposition leaders including, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Naseer Hussain and Pramod Tiwari have given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the Adani issue.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that microphones are switched off whenever the opposition raised the Adani issue in the Parliament.

"There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy," said Kahrge.

"We are demanding the constitution of JPC on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise this issue, then mikes are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The Opposition is continuously demanding a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue due to which the first leg of the Budget Session faced repeated disruptions.

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm shortly after it reconvened on Monday morning.

There was a ruckus by the Opposition after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his statement in London.

The focus of the second part of the Budget Session which resumes on 13th March will be on the demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget. The government is also likely to bring in legislation for passage in this part.

As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage.

Amongst the Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha, three Bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha including The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

