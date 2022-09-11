Amit Shah attends Annual General Meeting (AGM) of major cooperatives in Gujarat

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah attended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of major cooperative institutions of Gujarat held at Amreli on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, Shah said the kind of mutual coordination and collective development of the cooperative sector in Gujarat is a model for cooperatives across the country.

The meeting was organised two days after, the Home Minister chaired a two-day conference of State Cooperation Ministers organised by the Ministry of Cooperation in New Delhi on September 8 to 9 in which deliberations were held on various important themes including - National Cooperation Policy, National Cooperative Database, New Proposed Schemes of Ministry of Cooperation like Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in every Panchayat, Export of Agro-based and other products, promotion and marketing of Organic Products, expansion of Co-operatives to New Areas.

In the meeting, subjects related to PACS and Model Bye-Laws including PACS Computerization, Action Plan for Revitalization of defunct PACS and Model Bye-Laws of PACS were also discussed along with issues related to Primary Co-operative Societies regarding prioritizing long-term financing, Milk Co-operative Societies and Fish Cooperative Societies in presence of 21 states and Lieutenant Governors of two Union Territories.

Later on Sunday, Shah paid a visit to Somnath Temple.

