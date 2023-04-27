Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review passenger traffic at airports in India

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting here with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to review passenger traffic at the airports across the country.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also attended the meeting.

Issues of capacity enhancement, security equipment and customs were part of discussion in the meeting amid rising air traffic.

The meeting was significant as the country's air travel growth has been increasing continuously and it is expected that it will be going to double in the next 4-5 years.

As per an estimate, there are approximately 200 million travellers (domestic and international) and the number may touch about 400 million in the next four to five years.

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets and air traffic is on the rise while airlines are also introducing flights on various domestic and international routes.

Currently, there are around 148 operational airports.

In December last year, Delhi Airport's congestion made headlines as several passengers flooded social media with repeated complaints of them facing problems. From long queues to sometimes, people even missing their flights - travellers shared their tales of chaos.

Soon after the chaos, Civil Aviation Minister resorted to action and visited Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to share an action plan to mitigate the overall congestion at airports of the country, including Mumbai Airport and Bengaluru Airport.

