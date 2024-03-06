Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition Leaders for Promoting Dynastic Succession in Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized leaders associated with the Opposition's INDIA grouping, accusing them of promoting dynasties. He appealed to the youth to cast their votes in favor of candidates who actively contribute to strengthening democracy.

Sonia Gandhi’s launch of the Rahul Yaan has failed miserably 19 times. Efforts are on for the 20th attempt, hah said, addressing a youth rally in north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district. While touring Akola, Jalgaon, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state on Tuesday, Shah addressed the crowds at rallies, urging them to support parties committed to reinforcing democracy. He emphasized that the youth would find ample opportunities only within the BJP.

(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is trying to put a man on the moon, and (Congress leader) Sonia (Gandhi) is trying to launch her son Rahul for the 20th time. She tried 19 times, but he never made it to the destination, hah said at the Jalgaon rally. Sonia is trying to make Rahul PM, Uddhav (Thackeray) wants to make his son Aaditya CM, (Sharad) Pawar wants to make his daughter CM, Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) wants to make her nephew CM, and (M K) Stalin wants to make his son CM, he senior BJP leader said.

Speaking at a youth rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jalgaon, Amit Shah criticized Sonia Gandhi's launch of 'Rahul Yaan,' stating that it had failed 19 times. He questioned how parties advocating 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) within their organizations could contribute to strengthening democracy in the country. Shah further highlighted that all the parties in the INDI alliance, which oppose Prime Minister Modi, promote dynastic politics.

Voting for the BJP means voting for a bright future of youth and for building a great India, Shah said. Voting for BJP means voting for making Narendra Modi the PM for a third time, he added. Attacking the opposition MVA alliance in Maharashtra, Shah said there is a three-wheeled Maha Vikas Aghadi auto in the state and all its tyres are punctured. “Can this punctured auto ensure development in the state? No, the senior BJP leader said.