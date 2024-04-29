Amit Shah Doctored Video Case: Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on May 1

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been summoned by the Delhi Police on May 1 regarding the case involving a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Officials have also requested Reddy to bring along his electronic devices for the investigation.

Fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been summoned to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on 1st May to join the investigation. He has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X… — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

According to sources, the police served notices to five people, including Reddy, who posted the video on X. Reddy, who is also the Telangana Congress chief, has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X, according to sources.

On Sunday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police filed an FIR based on a complaint from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The complaint centered around a manipulated video of Amit Shah, wherein his statements hinting at a proposal to remove reservations for Muslims in Telangana were purportedly altered to indicate Shah's endorsement for the abolition of all reservations.

