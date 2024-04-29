Amit Shah in Bihar: Home Minister Escapes Major Accident, After Helicopter Loses Balance In Begusarai (Watch Video)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday escaped a major accident after his helicopter lost balance in Bihar Begusarai. Shah was in Begusarai to address a public meeting. Seeking support for the BJP-led alliance in Bihar, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mean a departure from caste divisions and the beginning of ‘merit-based’ politics in the state. Shah asserted that Modi's win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is certain as he warned against the opposition INDIA bloc, labelling it as a ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’ (arrogant coalition).

Also Read: India Wants ‘Mazboot’ PM, Not ‘Majboor’ PM, Says Amit Shah at Bihar Rally (Watch Video)

Addressing a rally in Jhanjharpur, the BJP leader warned that a victory of the INDIA bloc, “even by mistake”, will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the alliance for the prime minister’s post. Shah claimed that leaders like M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee may agree to a year each of premiership, by turns, and “Rahul baba will have to settle for whatever is left of the tenure”.

Bihar is one of the few states that will see voting on all seven phases of the general elections, India's massive exercise in democracy. The 2024 general elections has begun in Bihar in seven phases from April 19 and will last till June 1 to elect 40 members who will be part of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.There are 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Indian state of Bihar. These are Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur, Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram,Karakat and Jahanabad.



