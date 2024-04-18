Amit Shah in Gujarat: Union Home Minister to Hold Roadshow in Sanad

Preparations are in full swing for the roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sanand. The event is expected to draw large crowds, with arrangements being made for crowd management, security, and logistics. Local authorities are coordinating with Shah's team to ensure smooth conduct of the roadshow.

Various political leaders and supporters are anticipated to attend, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. Additionally, traffic diversions and other measures are being implemented to minimize disruptions to regular activities in the area during the roadshow.

In Gujarat voting for its 26 seats will be consolidated into a single phase, which is slated for the third phase on May 7, 2024. This phase will include constituencies from Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad.