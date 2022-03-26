Amit Shah lays foundation stone of developmental projects in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, during the day, Shah inaugurated the College of Audiology at the Sola Civil Hospital in the state and also visited the residence of a party worker in Gandhinagar.

Although the Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held by end of the year, political activities in the state have started to gain momentum.

( With inputs from ANI )

