Amit Shah-led High-level Committee approves Rs 1,887 cr to 5 States for floods, landslides

The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional Central assistance of Rs 1,887.23 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, which were affected by floods/ landslides/ hailstorm during 2021.

The funds were approved for Bihar (Rs 1,038.96 crore), Himachal Pradesh (Rs 21.37 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 292.51 crore), Sikkim (Rs 59.35 crore) and West Bengal (Rs 475.04 crore).

"This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During the financial year 2021-22, the Central government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their SDRF and Rs 6,197.98 crore to nine states from the NDRF," said a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these states and Union Territories, immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of a Memorandum from them, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

