Amit Shah on day-long visit to Bihar, to engage in public and political events today

A day after attending various events in Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will spend the whole day in Bihar and engage in public and political events beginning with a programme to honour freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Shah's Bihar visit is part of his three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Puducherry that started on Friday.

As per the engagements, Shah will visit Jagdishpur in Bihar's Bhojpur district and attend an event organized to celebrate 'Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayutsav'.

The Home Minister will garland the photograph of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the event scheduled at 12.50 pm and later address a gathering around 1.20 pm.

Shah will subsequently visit Jamuhar area in Bihar's Sasaram in Rohtas district where he is scheduled to participate in first convocation address of Gopal Narayan Singh Vishwavidyalaya around 3.38 pm.

On day one of his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Shah attended the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) meet in Bhopal as a chief guest and a Forest Committee Conference.

Addressing both the events, the Home Minister mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is the government of the poor, tribals, dalits, and backward and its main objective is the welfare of the poor.

The Home Minister also said that the Modi government has achieved a huge success in finding a permanent solution to three problems - terrorism in Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism and drugs and armed groups in the North East.

"Many armed groups have joined the mainstream by laying down their arms, after the abrogation of Article 370, and a new era of enthusiasm and development has begun in Kashmir," Shah addressed on Friday in 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) meet.

"This change has come following analyzes and understanding of the issue, thorough discussions about remedies, work in progress on basis of a strategy," said Shah.

He also advised police departments to institutionalize a 10-year policing strategy and perform annual reviews.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor