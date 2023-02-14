Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reached Karnal in Haryana to attend a Program to present the president's colour award to the Haryana police.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah presented President's Colour to Haryana Police at Haryana Police Academy in Karnal today on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of the Haryana Police's exceptional service.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present.

"It is a big day for the Haryana Police as the President's Colour award will be presented to it at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal," Shah said in a tweet on Monday.

In a day-long visit to Haryana on Tuesday, Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate various projects of the state cooperative department.

In the afternoon, Shah will inaugurate various projects of the Haryana Cooperative Department at an event organised at Haryana Cooperative Export House (HAFED) in Karnal around 2:30 pm.

The President's Colour is a special flag given to a military, paramilitary or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services which replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform.

At first, Uttar Pradesh Police received the award in 1952 from then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later in 1954, the Delhi Police received the award from former president Rajendra Prasad. Maharashtra Police received the award in 1961 while Jammu and Kashmir Police received it in 2003.

Tamil Nadu Police received it in 2009, Tripura Police in 2012 and Gujarat Police in 2019.

Himachal Pradesh Police received the award in 2021 while Assam Police in 2022.

Haryana will see Assembly polls next year, months after the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024. The BJP will face the polls after two terms in power.

In 2014, the party came to power with an absolute majority (47 of 90 seats). However, five years later, it could secure barely 40 seats and had to enter into a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Currently, the BJP has all 10 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat in the state, while the Congress has one Rajya Sabha seat. BJP-backed Independent Kartikeya Sharma is the third one who made it to Rajya Sabha in June 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

