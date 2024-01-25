Amit Shah Reports 66% Decline in Terrorism Following Article 370 Repeal in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant decline in terrorist incidents by 66% and civilian killings by 81% since the removal of Article 370. He attributed this positive shift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that the region, once notorious for terrorism, has now emerged as a burgeoning tourism destination.

During a virtual address, Shah inaugurated 100 e-buses in Jammu and distributed appointment letters to Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers and compassionate appointees.

"Following the scrapping of Article 370, there has been a 66% decrease in terrorism-related incidents, an 81% drop in civilian killings, and a 48% decline in security force casualties," Shah stated, emphasizing the onset of a new era characterized by peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government revoked Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state, on August 5, 2019, subsequently bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Shah highlighted a stark reduction in organized stone-pelting incidents, noting a shift from 2,654 such events in 2000 to none reported in 2023. Furthermore, he cited the absence of organized shutdowns and civilian casualties due to stone-pelting in 2023, contrasting with figures from 2010.

In 2010, 132 organized shutdowns occurred, leading to 112 civilian deaths and 6,235 civilian injuries. However, in 2023, no such incidents were reported, Shah elaborated.

Nearly 6,000 crore of investments are in the pipeline. This shows progress,” he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased from Rs 1 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,27,927 crore in 2022-23.