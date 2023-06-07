Amit Shah reviews progress of computerisation of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies' office

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the progress of computerisation of office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) here.

He said that youth should also be involved in better utilisation and improved analytics of the portal through competitions to be organised by the CRCS office.

An official release said the Ministry of Cooperation has taken number of steps to promote ease of doing business in cooperative sector to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sehkaar se Samriddhi'.

It said that as part of these initiatives, the Office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, which is responsible for administration of Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002, is being computerised to create a digital ecosystem for Multi State Cooperative Societies to facilitate all their activities including registration of new societies.

A software and portal is being developed which is targeted to be launched by June 26.

The release said that the computerisation project will greatly help in the registration of new Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) and facilitate the working of existing multi-state cooperative societies.

The main objective of computerisation include complete paperless submission and processing of applications, automatic compliance with MSCS Act and Rules through software, enhancing ease of doing business, digital communication, transparent processing and improved analytics and MIS.

The computerisation work has already started. "Version I of the software is based on existing MSCS Act and Rules. Version II will incorporate proposed Amendments to the MSCS Act & Rules and it will enhance the initial version by addressing any gaps or deficiencies based on user feedback," the release said.

The modules that will be the covered in the new portal include registration, amendment of bye-laws, annual return filing, appeal, audit, inspection, inquiry, arbitration and winding up and liquidation.

"The software will enable processing of application/ service requests through electronic work flow in the CRCS office in a time-bound manner. This will have provisions for OTP-based user registration, validation checks for compliance with MSCS Act and Rules, hearing through VC, issue of registration certificate and other communication electronically," the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor