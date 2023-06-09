Amit Shah to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on June 10, 11

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 9, 2023 04:55 PM

ir="ltr">As part of BJP's reach out to people to mark nine years of government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to four states to talk about the achievements of the Centre. Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from June 10.

He will visit Gujarat and Maharashtra on June 10 and travel to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on June 11.Sources said he will hold a public meeting in Patan in Gujarat on Saturday morning. He will visit Sachkhand Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded and address a public meeting.On June 11, the Union Home Minister will hold a public meeting in Vellore in Tamil Nadu followed by a public meeting in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.Union ministers, MPs and BJP leaders are holding programmes across the country including public meetings and meeting with intellectuals as part of Jan Sampark Abhiyan.