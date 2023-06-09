Amit Shah to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on June 10, 11

New Delhi [India], June 9 : As part of BJP's reach out to people to mark nine years of government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to four states to talk about the achievements of the Centre.

Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from June 10.

He will visit Gujarat and Maharashtra on June 10 and travel to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on June 11.

Sources said he will hold a public meeting in Patan in Gujarat on Sunday morning. He will visit Sachkhand Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded and address a public meeting.

On June 11, the Union Home Minister will hold a public meeting in Vellore in Tamil Nadu followed by a public meeting in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Union ministers, MPs and BJP leaders are holding programmes across the country including public meetings and meeting with intellectuals as part of Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

The BJP is telling people about the work done by the Modi government for various sections under PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka, Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 in the first term and on May 30, 2019 in the second term.

