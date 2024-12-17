Amit Shah Urges Security Forces to Coordinate for Naxalism Elimination by March 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a coordinated effort among all security forces and agencies to completely eliminate Left Wing Extremism by March 2026. During a review meeting on Monday to assess the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) situation in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will play a crucial role in the effort to eliminate extremism by March 2026.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chhattisgarh's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, as well as the Director Generals of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), according to an official release.

Chhattisgarh police and other security forces have worked very well in a coordinated manner in the fight against Naxalism and inflicted maximum damage on the ultras in the last one year, which is a huge success, the statement quoted Shah as saying. "We still have a lot to do to eliminate Naxalism before March 2026.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will play a crucial role in this effort," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Expressing confidence that Naxalism will be eradicated before March 2026, he highlighted that the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, Chhattisgarh police, and DRG have made significant progress in working towards this major goal within the past year.

