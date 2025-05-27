Amritsar Blast: One Killed In Explosion Outside Decent Avenue on Majitha Road Bypass

A man was killed in a loud explosion near the Majitha Road bypass in Amritsar district of Punjab at around 9.30 am on Tuesday, May 27. Both of the deceased’s arms were blown off at the wrists by the blast. Hearing the sound of the explosion, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Police have reached the scene and are investigating the matter. In the initial inquiry, they have ruled out the involvement of gangsters or terrorists. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

According to police, the deceased is suspected to be a scrap dealer who may have brought the object to the location to dismantle an old bomb found in scrap material. The explosion occurred while he was attempting to break it, resulting in his death. The exact nature of the bomb is also under investigation.