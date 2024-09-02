Amritsar: Seven Injured in Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Jandiala

Seven people were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit housed in a rented property, according to police reports. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Nagal Guru village, located in Jandiala town, approximately 25 kilometers from Amritsar city.

A significant amount of firecracker-making materials stored in the rented house ignited, leading to a fire and subsequent explosion. The blast resulted in seven injuries and caused damage to the walls of the building where the house was situated, according to police reports.

Also Read| Fire Breaks Out at Granthi Store Warehouse in Tumkur, Karnataka: Emergency Response Underway.

The injured people are receiving treatment at a government hospital in Amritsar. The house owner has asserted that he was unaware of the illegal firecracker operation and only discovered it after the explosion. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.