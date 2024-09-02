Fire Breaks Out at Granthi Store Warehouse in Tumkur, Karnataka: Emergency Response Underway

A major fire erupted at the Granthi Store warehouse located in Tumkur, Karnataka earlier today. The blaze, which started around 10 in the morning quickly grew in intensity, prompting an immediate and large-scale response from local firefighting teams and emergency services.The Granthi Store warehouse, known for its extensive storage of goods and materials, has become engulfed in flames, leading to significant damage. Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, malfunctioning equipment, or accidental ignition.

VIDEO | A fire breaks out at Granthi store warehouse in Tumkur, Karnataka. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. More details are awaited.



However, investigations are still ongoing to determine the exact cause.Local firefighters have been working diligently to control and extinguish the fire, deploying multiple fire engines and equipment to the scene. Their efforts have been complicated by the warehouse's large size, or flammable materials stored inside].

Emergency services have cordoned off the area surrounding the warehouse to ensure the safety of nearby residents and to facilitate the firefighting operations. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

However, the impact on local businesses and the community is expected to be significant, as the warehouse plays a crucial role in the local supply chain. Authorities are urging residents to avoid the vicinity of the Granthi Store warehouse and follow any instructions issued by emergency services. The fire has raised concerns about potential disruptions in the supply of goods and services, and local officials are working to assess the full extent of the damage.