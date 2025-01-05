Amroha Car Crash: Drunk Driver Runs Over Biker and Drags Him For Several Metres; Horrific Video Emerges

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, a drunk driver dragged a man on his car's bonnet for several meters before ramming into a pharmacy entrance. The incident occurred yesterday evening and was captured on CCTV.

Footage revealed the man clinging to the bonnet and a motorcycle lodged against the car's bumper. Onlookers outside the pharmacy narrowly avoided the speeding car, stepping aside moments before it smashed into the storefront.

After the crash, the intoxicated driver exited the vehicle and was confronted by an angry crowd who assaulted him. Two motorcyclists sustained severe injuries in the incident and are reportedly in critical condition. The police have apprehended the driver, and legal proceedings are underway.

