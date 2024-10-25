Amroha School Bus Firing: 3 Bike-Borne Men Open Fire at Four-Wheeler Carrying Students (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident from Gajraula, miscreants opened fire on the SRS mini school bus of Block Chief Virendra Singh, leading to a state of panic among schoolchildren. According to local sources, three armed men on a motorcycle intercepted the bus in an isolated area and fired several rounds, reportedly targeting the vehicle specifically. The unexpected attack created chaos inside the bus, with frightened children crying and seeking cover.

Showing quick presence of mind, the bus driver avoided stopping and sped towards the Gajraula police station, where he reported the incident. Local authorities have initiated an investigation, and police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify the attackers. Law enforcement has also set up checkpoints and increased patrolling to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of students in the area.

District officials and police personnel visited the spot and spoke with school authorities, assuring them of enhanced security measures. Parents and community members have expressed concern over the rising criminal activity in the area and are urging a swift response to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police are probing all possible angles.