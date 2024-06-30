Amrut Distilleries Crowned As 'World's Best Whiskey' at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

Amrut has no gained a title of world's best whiskey at International Spirits Challenge 2024 which was held in London. In the 29th edition of the Challenge, top whiskey brands worldwide competed. Amrut Distilleries stood out with five gold medals in the competitive "World Whisky Category," raising the bar for Indian distilleries globally.

Particularly, Amrut Fusion, their flagship single malt, earned acclaim as one of India's finest whiskies, securing a prestigious gold medal and vying for more awards. This milestone showcases Amrut's dedication to quality, establishing it as a premier producer of luxury spirits. The International Spirits Challenge panel praised Amrut Distilleries for their excellence in blind tastings, reaffirming their commitment to crafting exceptional whiskies of superior taste and quality.

Established in 1948 by Radhakrishna Jagdale, Amrut Distilleries has expanded from its Karnataka origins to achieve notable international recognition. Their success at the International Spirits Challenge highlights their fusion of innovation and tradition in whiskey production, bolstering India's position in the global spirits' sector.

Celebrated for its stringent judging criteria and esteemed accolades, the International Spirits Challenge honors the artistry and craftsmanship of whiskey making worldwide. Amrut Distilleries' title as the "World's Best Whiskey" at the 2024 Challenge not only demonstrates their pursuit of excellence but also enhances the reputation of Indian whiskey on the global spirits stage.