AMU to allow only vaccinated employees

Aligarh, Dec 28 The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to allow only vaccinated (fully or partially) employees to enter their departments and other offices from January 1, 2022.

According to a circular issued by the university's registrar, Abdul Hamid, the decision was taken to avoid any repeat of the rise in cases during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university has also decided that besides barring entry of unvaccinated employees, penal action will also be taken against them.

These decisions were taken in a meeting held with deans of the faculties, principals of colleges and other functionaries of the university.

Earlier this year, AMU had lost several serving and retired faculty members in 20 days of Delta variant wave.

Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor had appealed to all employees to get vaccinated and follow all Covid-19 protocol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor