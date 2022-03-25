AMU Vice Chancellor's term extended

By IANS | Published: March 25, 2022 10:03 PM2022-03-25T22:03:04+5:302022-03-25T22:25:07+5:30

AMU Vice Chancellor's term extended

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), March 25 The term of the current vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been extended for one year.

The President (Ram Nath Kovind) in his capacity as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Visitor extended the term of AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor for a period of one year beyond May 15, 2022, or till the appointment of the next Vice Chancellor.

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, says: "As communicated by the Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Shastri Bhavan, New Delhi; the President of India is pleased to approve the term extension of the present AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor for one year."

