Amul and Mother Diary milk prices hiked by ₹2 per litre from 17 August

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ has increased the milk prices by ₹2 per litre.The prices have been increased in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk.Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by ₹2 per litre, GCMMF said.

The change in prices will be effective from 17 August.As per Amul, the milk price is hike due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk."This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," the statement added.The increase of ₹2 per litre translates into a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which is lower than average food inflation, it said.Post the revision, the price of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets will be ₹31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be ₹25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at ₹28 per 500ml, it said in a statement on Tuesday.