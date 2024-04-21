Amul Refutes Maneka Gandhi's Claims of Cow Slaughter, Calls Allegations Fake

Few days back BJP MP Maneka Gandhi made some serious allegations against one of the prestigious milk company Amul. She claimed that they have slaughterhouse in Goa. However, company has denied these allegations saying it as fake news. Amul issued a official statement over Menaka Gandhi's claims of setting up a slaughterhouse in Goa.

In a video posted on social media, during an interview, she is seen not agreeing that Amul helps the farmers, she says that it only helps the farmers in raising cows, selling them and killing them. she also accused Amul of killing many cows and said that the highest population of Jain community is in Gujarat, Amul is also located in Gujarat and maximum cow slaughter also happens in Gujarat.

Amul has clarified in its statement that this is a fake news, many other baseless claims have been made in this video which are wrong and fake. Amul said that by doing so they are insulting the contribution of millions of women farmers who have nourished many generations in the last 77 years and ensured food security in India. Referring to India being the largest milk producer, Amul said that our country is self-reliant in the dairy industry.

Amul said, “The dairy industry has given respect to our women farmers, provided employment and arranged regular income for them. We assure the 36 lakh farmers of Gujarat who are owned by Amul that they care for their animals like their own family members. They are loved, taken care of and provided with good treatment at every age. “This video is being used to spread misinformation and create unnecessary fear and anxiety among customers.”

In the end, Amul has requested in its statement to spread this message to relatives and friends and assure them that Amul is a responsible brand and its 36 lakh farmers love, protect and take care of their animals. Are. The Cooperative Society has asked to call its number 18002593333 for answers to any questions. Let us tell you that 'Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation' was established in Anand, Gujarat in December 1946. This is an important part of India's 'White Revolution'.

Issued in Public Interest by Amul pic.twitter.com/CSWbJLjw1o — Amul Marathi (@amul_marathi) April 15, 2024

What Menaka Gandhi Said?

Maneka Gandhi, BJP candidate from Sultanpur in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, says, “Every day, cows are loaded in several trucks and taken to Allana (Beef Company) in Maharashtra. All of them are killed. These cows are taken from the dairy. If I am not wrong, then the first slaughterhouse in India was established by Amul. He did this in Goa because he could not do it in Gujarat. “Dairies know they are a middleman for the meat industry.”

Maneka Gandhi also said that if you drink milk then you are taking part in cow slaughter, understand that you are eating meat. This video of Maneka Gandhi was shared on Instagram by tampering with Amul's tagline by writing 'Amul Khoon Peeta Hai India'. However, Amul has completely denied these allegations and stated the truth. The Cooperative Society has said that fake news about setting up a slaughterhouse by it in Goa is spreading on social media and WhatsApp.