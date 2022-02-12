An 'ah-ha' moment that sparked a book on the Delhi Metro

By IANS | Published: February 12, 2022 01:21 PM2022-02-12T13:21:05+5:302022-02-12T13:30:08+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 12 When an urban anthropologist from a top US university trains her eye on the ...

An 'ah-ha' moment that sparked a book on the Delhi Metro | An 'ah-ha' moment that sparked a book on the Delhi Metro

An 'ah-ha' moment that sparked a book on the Delhi Metro

Next

New Delhi, Feb 12 When an urban anthropologist from a top US university trains her eye on the Delhi Metro and goes into its social dimensions and intricacies, you can be sure of not just "a blurring of the static and the kinetic, but a relationship between them, a meeting of multiple mobilities".

The outcome is "Metronama"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :New DelhiDelhi MetroThe new delhi municipal councilDmrDelhi south-westMetro railDelhi metro rail corporation limitedMetro rail corporationNew-delhiDelhi rail metro corporation