Ancient Marvel Unearthed: 1,000-Year-Old Mahavira Statue Discovered in Tamil Nadu

A significant archaeological discovery unfolded in Malavarayanendal near Thiruchuli, Virudhunagar district, as a 1,000-year-old stone statue of Thirthankara Mahavira was uncovered. The find occurred during a field visit led by S Rajapandi, Assistant Professor of History at SBK College, Aruppukkottai, and M Sarath Ram, a student in the Tamil Nadu State Archaeological Department.

Traces of Jainism have been previously identified in various parts of Virudhunagar district, including Kovilankulam, Thoppalakarai, Kurandi, Irunjirai, Pullur, Palavanatham, Pandalkudi, Paraikulam, Thiruchuli, Puliyuran, Aviyur, Iruppaikudi, Kulasekaranallur, and Seithur.

The recently discovered granite sculpture in Manavarayanendal, intricately carved and half-buried in soil, features a triple umbrella above the statue's head adorned with carved creepers. Flanking the statue are sculptures of yakshas. Based on the carving technique, experts estimate the statue's origin to be around the 11th century AD, TOI reported.

The region's rich archaeological significance is further emphasized by the presence of numerous Tirthankara sculptures and black and red potsherds from the iron age. This suggests that the area has been inhabited since ancient times, possibly dating back to the iron age.