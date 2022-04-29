Andhra CM directs officials to make 10 months of internship mandatory for graduation courses

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on Higher Education Department and directed the officials to make 10 months of internship mandatory for the graduation courses.

During the review meeting, Reddy said that it should be in three phases, 2 months for the first year, 2 months for the second year, and 6 months of internship for the third year.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure a significant increase in Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) stating that the state government is implementing schemes for the purpose.

"Fee reimbursement is being provided under Vidya Devena and the charges for accommodation under Vasathi Deevena so that poverty won't deprive a student of pursuing higher education. GER should be more than 80 percent," he said.

He said the courses in higher education should be job-oriented and added that supplementary courses and special courses should be introduced to the existing courses.

"Students should become proficient in English to increase communication skills and added to provide the best training to students for GRE and GMAT exams," he said.

The Chief Minister said fee reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena schemes will be applicable to all the children in a family where they were limited to only one child and added that this decision was taken to ensure education for both girls and boys.

"Girls are dropping out of school in backward areas and directed the officials to focus in Western Kurnool, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts," he said.

He instructed the officials to choose 4 to 5 universities in the state and take steps to make them on par with the best universities in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor