Andhra Governor congratulates Dr D Nageshwar Reddy for receiving 'Lifetime Achievement Award' from World Endoscopy Organisation

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy for the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' conferred on him by the World Endoscopy Organisation (WEO).

The Governor felicitated Dr D Nageshwar Reddy with a memento and shawl during his visit to Raj Bhavan on Thursday and said that the award is another feather in the cap of Dr Nageshwar Reddy and the people of Andhra Pradesh are proud of his achievement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor