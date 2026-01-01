Andhra man kills his three children; dies by suicide

Amaravati, Jan 1 In a shocking incident, a man killed his three children by poisoning them and later died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district.

Police said the incident occurred in Thudumaladinne village in Uyyalawada Mandal of Nandyal district.

Vemulapati Surendra killed his three children aged between two and seven years before killing himself.

The bodies of Kaavyashri (7), Dhyaneshwari (4), and Surya Gagan (2) and Surendra (35) were found in the house on Thursday.

Police suspect that Surendra served cold drinks laced with pesticides to the children before hanging himself.

Surendra’s wife Maheshwari had died by suicide on August 16, 2025. The woman had taken the extreme step due to ill-health and since then Surendra was taking care of the children.

Police suspect that Surendra killed the children and died by suicide due to personal problems. He is believed to have resorted to the ghastly act under the influence of alcohol.

According to locals, Surendra, a construction worker, was devastated by his wife’s suicide. He was also facing financial problems and difficulty in bringing up his children all alone.

The incident sent shock waves in the region. Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

A police officer said they have registered a case and taken up the investigation. Police collected samples of food and cold drinks from the house and sent them to lab for examination.

Meanwhile, in Telangana dispute over a chit fund led to the murder of a man.

The incident occurred in Govindapalle in Jagtial district. According to police, Anjayya (58) was allegedly murdered by a man and his son.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that Anjayya, a businessman and one Dasoju Sreenu had a dispute over a Rs.1 lakh chit fund.

Anjayya, who was running a chit fund scheme, was demanding that Sreenu clear Rs.12,000 dues. Alleging that he was harassing him for payment, Sreenu picked up a quarrel with him.

Sreenu and his son Dasoju Venu attacked Anjayya, severely injuring him. The victim was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

