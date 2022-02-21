Andhra minister Goutham Reddy dies after suffering massive heart attack

Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passed away today morning in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest.He was admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad after he suffered a heart stroke and suddenly collapsed at home. However, he was declared dead by doctors. "He was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival. He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department," the hospital said in a release.

The emergency medicine team and specialists including cardiologists and critical care doctors attended to him, it said. "CPR was done for more than 90 minutes. Despite our best efforts, he could not be revived," it added. He was declared to have died at 9:16 am today morning. "We are supporting his family to the best extent possible in this difficult time," the hospital said. Expressing his deep shock and grief, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Taking to Twitter, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said, “Deeply saddened and shocked beyond belief to learn about the sudden demise of dear friend @MekapatiGoutham Garu. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in this hour of grief. Gone too soon brother. Pray that you rest in peace.”

