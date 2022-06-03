Andhra Pradesh: 178 women workers fall ill after gas leak at Vishakhapatnam laboratory

As many as 178 women workers on Friday fell ill following a gas leak at the laboratory in Atchutapuram of Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Minister Gudivada Amarnath informed.

The workers fell sick after they inhaled the poisonous gas that leaked at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd and gradually took the toll of those affected from the initial 87 at the noon to 178 in the evening.

During the day, the Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali said that the workers were taken to a hospital and their condition was reported "stable with no casualties so far".

More details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor