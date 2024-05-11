Andhra Pradesh Accident: Vehicle Carrying 7 Crores Cash in Boxes Overturns After Being Hit by Lorry in East Godavari (Watch Video)

A vehicle en route to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada overturned after being hit by a lorry at Anantapally in Nallajarla Mandal. Locals present at the spot during the incident noticed seven cardboard boxes containing cash and informed the police in East Godavari. The driver of the overturned vehicle sustained injuries and was transferred to Gopalapuram Hospital for treatment.

The authorities in East Godavari seized Rs 7 crores of cash packed in seven cardboard boxes. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the seven boxes contained a large amount of cash. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation and are trying to ascertain the source of the cash.

This came just two days after unaccounted cash worth Rs 8 crore was seized from a truck at a checkpost in the state's NTR district on Thursday. The police detained two people in connection to the cash seizure. The cash was hidden in a secret compartment of the pipe-loaded truck.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on the same day on May 13.